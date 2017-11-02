FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PGT Innovations says Q3 earnings per share $0.12
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-PGT Innovations says Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc-

* PGTI reports 2017 third quarter and nine months results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 sales $127 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PGT Innovations Inc - ‍company estimates 2017 third-quarter sales were negatively impacted by approximately $13 million due to Hurricane Irma​

* PGT Innovations Inc - ‍revising adjusted EBITDA range estimate to be $80 to $84 million​ for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

