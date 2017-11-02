BRIEF-PGT Innovations says Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc-
* PGTI reports 2017 third quarter and nine months results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 sales $127 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PGT Innovations Inc - company estimates 2017 third-quarter sales were negatively impacted by approximately $13 million due to Hurricane Irma
* PGT Innovations Inc - revising adjusted EBITDA range estimate to be $80 to $84 million for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: