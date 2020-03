March 16 (Reuters) - PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc:

* OPERATIONS OF DONATELA HOTEL MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED IN FURTHERANCE OF A COMMUNITY QUARANTINE DUE TO COVID-19

* MAY ALSO AFFECT CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE EMERALD BAY RESORT AND CASINO AT MACTAN