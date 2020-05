May 11 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS PHARMAMAR AND MEGAPHARM SIGN A LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR LURBINECTEDIN IN ISRAEL

* SAYS WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION RIGHTS AND WILL SELL THE PRODUCT TO MEGAPHARM FOR COMMERCIAL USE

* LURBINECTEDIN'S NDA IS BEING EVALUATED BY FDA SEEKING ACCELERATED APPROVAL IN U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER