July 2 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* PHARMA MAR’S PARTNER IN SOUTH KOREA BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL ANNOUNCES SUPERIOR POTENT RESULTS FOR PLITIDEPSIN AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* SAYS BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL IS PREPARING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH PLITIDEPSIN IN KOREA AIMING TO BEGIN IN Q3 2020

* SAYS PLITIDEPSIN SHOWED HIGHER ANTI-VIRAL ACTIVITY THAN REMDESIVIR (COVID-19 MEDICATION IN KOREA) AND HIGHER ACTIVITY THAN REMDESIVIR IN CALU-3 CELL