March 3 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* THERAPEUTIC COMPOUND, APLIDIN, APPROVED IN AUSTRALIA FOR THE TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE MYELOMA, BY ITS MECHANISM OF ACTION COULD BE EFFECTIVE IN TREATING THE CURRENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* APLIDIN WOULD BLOCK EF1A PROTEIN AND MAKE THE REPRODUCTION OF THE VIRUS INSIDE THE CELL UNFEASIBLE

* PLANS TO CARRY OUT THE CORRESPONDING LABORATORY CONFIRMATION TESTS DURING THE NEXT MONTH Source text: bit.ly/32T0PRq Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)