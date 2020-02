Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS THE CO AND JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR LURBINECTEDIN IN RELAPSED SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* SAYS THE FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 16, 2020