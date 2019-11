Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* RECEIVES DESIGNATION OF ORPHAN DRUG FOR LURBINECTEDINA BY SWISS AGENCY OF THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS FOR SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (SCLC)

* DECISION IS BASED ON ORPHAN DRUG RECOGNITION GRANTED BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ON FEB. 26 Source text: bit.ly/33kaX43 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)