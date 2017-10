Sept 12 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* NEW POSITIVE DATA ON PM1183 SEES RESPONSE RATE OF 36 PERCENT AS SINGLE AGENT IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED AND RELAPSED SMALL-CELL LUNG CANCER

* SAYS UP TO TODAY, THERE IS ONLY ONE APPROVED THERAPY, TOPOTECAN, IN RELAPSED DISEASE, THAT OFFERS A RESPONSE RATE OF BETWEEN 17 PERCENT AND 24 PERCENT ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2wWZTNj

