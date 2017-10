Oct 18 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL BENEFIT OBSERVED IN COMBINATION OF PM1183 AND DOXORUBICIN IN SMALL-CELL LUNG CANCER (SCLC)

* FINAL DATA ON PHASE I/II IN SCLC WITH ZEPSYRE WAS PRESENTED AT THE WORLD CONFERENCE ON LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yqsufG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)