BRIEF-Pharma Mar Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of 70.6 Mln Euros; No New Expenses Expected To Affect Cash Flow In The Year

April 23 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 70.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 10.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES 99.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 POSITIVE EBITDA 72.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 7.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 12.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 15.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS NO NEW EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT THE EXPECTED CASH FLOW IN THE YEAR, SUCH AS PERSONNEL ADJUSTMENTS

* SAYS NO ADJUSTMENTS WERE REQUIRED TO THE ASSET OR LIABILITY VALUATIONS

* EXPECTED REVENUE FROM SALE OF DIAGNOSTIC KITS BY COVID-19, ALTHOUGH VERY SIGNIFICANT FOR DIAGNOSTIC SEGMENT, WILL BE MODEST IN CONTEXT OF GROUP GIVEN LEVEL OF REVENUE GENERATED IN ONCOLOGY