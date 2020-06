BRIEF-Pharma Mar Receives Payment Of 100 Mln Dollars From Jazz Pharmaceuticals For Lurbinectedin US Approval

June 29 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* RECEIVES PAYMENT OF 100 MILLION DOLLARS FROM JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS FOR APPROVAL OF LURBINECTEDIN IN U.S. AS TREATMENT FOR METASTATIC SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​

* MAY RECEIVE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 150 MILLION EUROS ADDITIONAL ONCE “FULL APPROVAL” OCCURS

* COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF LURBINECTEDIN (ZEPZELCA) IN U.S. TO START IN JULY BY JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS

* MAY RECEIVE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 550 MILLION DOLLARS FOR BUSINESS OBJECTIVES