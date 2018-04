April 27 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS SUBMITS INFORMATION REGARDING THE TERMINATION OF THE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR JAPAN ENTERED INTO WITH CHUGAI IN RELATION TO ZEPSYRE

* EFFECTIVE DATE OF TERMINATION IS IN APRIL 2019

* TERMINATION DOES NOT AFFECT ANY PAYMENTS RECEIVED BY PHARMAMAR

* TO INITIATE NEGOTIATIONS IN THE SHORT TERM WITH OTHER POTENTIAL LICENSEES FOR ZEPSYRE IN JAPAN

* TO CONTINUE WITH PHASE I CLINICAL TRIALS INITIATED IN JAPAN IN 2017 FOR JAPANESE PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)