BRIEF-Pharma Mar Says Diagnostic Kits For Coronavirus Are Now Available For Diagnostic Use

March 6 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY GENOMICA, S.A.U. OBTAINED TODAY THE “CE” CONFORMITY MARKING OF ITS COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSTIC KITS

* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED TESTS CARRIED OUT ON PATIENT SAMPLES IN COLLABORATION WITH THE CARLOS III HEALTH INSTITUTE FROM MADRID

* AFTER OBTAINING THE “CE” CONFORMITY MARKING, THE REFERRED KITS ARE NOW COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE FOR DIAGNOSTIC USE

* SAYS GENOMICA DIAGNOSTIC KITS ARE HIGHLY SENSITIVE AND SPECIFIC IN DETECTING CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 SO THE VIRUS COULD BE DETECTED EVEN BEFORE THE PATIENT SHOWS SYMPTOMS

* SAYS GENOMICA HAS COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS IN MORE THAN 30 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING CHINA, WHERE IT CAN NOW START DISTRIBUTING THESE KITS Source text: bit.ly/2PTpoIC Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)