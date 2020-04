BRIEF-Pharma Mar Signs Agreement With Immedica Pharma AB For Distribution And Marketing Of Anti-Tumor Drug Lurbinectedin

April 29 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH IMMEDICA PHARMA AB FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING, IF APPROVED, OF ANTI-TUMOR DRUG LURBINECTEDIN

* WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 2 MILLION

* AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN UK, IRELAND, NORDIC COUNTRIES, SOME COUNTRIES WITHIN EASTERN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

* WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* WILL RECEIVE 50% OF FUTURE SALES IN EUROPE AND 40% OF FUTURE SALES IN THE MIDDLE EAST

* WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION RIGHTS FOR PRODUCT, WHICH WILL BE SUPPLIED TO IMMEDICA FOR COMMERCIAL AND CLINICAL USE

* WILL RETAIN THE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE AND MARKET THE PRODUCT IN REST OF EUROPE