June 9 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH TTY BIOPHARM FOR EXCLUSIVE MARKETING OF ANTI TUMOR COMPOUND YONDELIS IN TAIWAN, HONG AND MACAU

* TO RECEIVE A NON-DISCLOSED UPFRONT AND WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENT

* WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION RIGHTS OF THE PRODUCT, WHICH WILL BE SOLD TO TTY FOR ITS CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL USE Source text: bit.ly/3cPpwBs Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)