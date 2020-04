April 28 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS STARTS APLICOV-PC CLINICAL TRIAL WITH APLIDIN® (PLITIDEPSIN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID-19, AFTER AUTHORIZATION FROM THE SPANISH AGENCY OF MEDICINES AND HEALTH PRODUCTS' (AEMPS) Source text: bit.ly/3aMZq0W Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)