April 2 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS HAS SUBMITTED PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL OF APLIDIN (PLITIDEPSIN) FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 TO SPANISH MEDICINES AGENCY

* SAYS OBJECTIVE OF TRIAL IS TO EVALUATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF PLITIDEPSIN AS TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS Source text: bit.ly/344Iotw Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)