June 3 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) GRANTS “PROVISIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY” FOR LURBINECTEDIN IN RELAPSED SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (SCLC) IN AUSTRALIA

* THIS DESIGNATION ALLOWS A FASTER APPROVAL OF DRUGS FOR SERIOUS CONDITIONS THAT FILL AN UNMET MEDICAL NEED

* DATA FROM PHASE II STUDY OF LURBINECTEDIN SHOWED 35% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE IN SECOND-LINE PATIENTS, AND MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 9.3 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)