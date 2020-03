March 25 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAYS TO CARRY OUT BUY-BACK PROGRAM REPRESENTING ABOUT 3% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS BUY-BACK PROGRAM WILL HAVE A MAXIMUM DURATION OF ONE YEAR, BEGINNING ON APRIL 1, 2020 AND REMAINING IN EFFECT UNTIL MARCH 31, 2021