BRIEF-Pharma Mar To Contact Authorities For Possible Studies Of Aplidin On Patients Infected With Covid-19

March 13 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* REPORTS IN VITRO STUDIES RESULTS OF APLIDIN (PLITIDEPSIN) ON THE HUMAN CORONAVIRUS HCOV-229E

* SAYS RESULTS CONFIRM HYPOTHESIS THAT THERAPEUTIC TARGET OF APLIDIN IS KEY TO THE MULTIPLICATION AND SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

* CORONAVIRUS HCOV-229E HAS A MULTIPLICATION AND PROPAGATION MECHANISM VERY SIMILAR TO COVID-19

* TO CONTACT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO ANALYZE THE POSSIBILITIES OF STUDIES ON PATIENTS INFECTED WITH COVID-19