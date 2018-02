Feb 1 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* PHARMABCINE ENTERS COLLABORATION WITH MSD FOCUSED ON CLINICAL EVALUATION OF TTAC-0001 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA AND BREAST CANCER

* PHARMABCINE SAYS WILL CONDUCT INTERNATIONAL PHASE I/II STUDIES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL CLINICAL SYNERGY OF COMBINING TTAC-0001 WITH KEYTRUDA

* PHARMABCINE INC SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH MSD