BRIEF-Pharmacielo Issues Statement Regarding Misleading Short Seller Report

March 3 (Reuters) - Pharmacielo Ltd:

* PHARMACIELO ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MISLEADING SHORT SELLER REPORT

* PHARMACIELO LTD - ON TRACK TO REACH 2,000 KG OF ISOLATE PER MONTH LATER THIS YEAR

* PHARMACIELO LTD - FULLY EXPECT TO DELIVER SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH THROUGH 2020

* PHARMACIELO - ANTHONY WILE, CO’S CO-FOUNDER, HAS NOT BEEN AN OFFICER, DIRECTOR OR CONSULTANT OF PHARMACIELO SINCE DEC 2018

* PHARMACIELO - SHORT SELLER REPORT IS BEING REVIEWED BY OUTSIDE ADVISORS, INCLUDING LEGAL COUNSEL

* PHARMACIELO - LOOKS FORWARD TO REPORTING Q4-2019 AND 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF APRIL 2020, IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATORY TIMELINES