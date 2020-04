April 1 (Reuters) - Pharmacielo Ltd:

* PHARMACIELO LTD. ANNOUNCES BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* PHARMACIELO - PHARMACIELO COLOMBIA HAS VOLUNTARILY TEMPORARILY CEASED CANNABIS PROCESSING, AT PROCESSING FACILITY

* PHARMACIELO - PHARMACIELO COLOMBIA HAS VOLUNTARILY TEMPORARILY HALTED CONSTRUCTION OF PROCESSING & EXTRACTION CENTER