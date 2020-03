March 17 (Reuters) - Pharmacolog I Uppsala AB (publ) :

* DRUGLOG ORDER FROM FRANCE

* ORDER IS RESULT OF A PUBLIC PROCUREMENT WHERE PHARMACOLOG WON ORDER

* ORDER VALUE CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 650,000 SEK OVER FOUR YEARS

* SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE DELIVERED DURING MONTH OF MARCH

* PHARMACOLOG HAVE RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR A DRUGLOG® SYSTEM FOR PLACEMENT AT GROUPE HOSPITALIER INTERCOMMUNAL IN MONTFERMEIL, FRANCE