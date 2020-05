May 18 (Reuters) - Pharmacolog I Uppsala AB (publ) :

* PHARMACOLOG SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CODONICS INC. REGARDING SALES IN THE US AND CHINA

* HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH CODONICS INC.

* PHARMACOLOG AB HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH CODONICS INC. TO ENTER INTO LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON SALES IN US AND CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)