* 2019 NET PROFIT: +12.29% TO €30.36 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR: €0.90 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE EUR 158.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT €97.66 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019.

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 40.85 MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT SEEMS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS THE IMPACT ON GROUP'S SALES AND PROFITABILITY