March 8 (Reuters) - PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE SA:

* ACQUIRED 60 PERCENT STAKE IN MACROSOFT HOLDING​

* TARGETS TO EQUIP 20 PERCENT OF THE ITALIAN MARKET OF PHARMACIES WITHIN 5 YEARS

* MACROSOFT 2017 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.2 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2Fs83PD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)