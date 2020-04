BRIEF-Pharmalundensis Decides On Rights Issue Of Convertibles And Postpones Q1 Report

April 24 (Reuters) - PharmaLundensis AB:

* DECIDES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLES, POSTPONES Q1 REPORT

* TO TAKE CONVERTIBLE LOAN OF MAXIMUM SEK 7,398,366 THROUGH ISSUE OF MAXIMUM 2,466,122 CONVERTIBLES, EACH WITH NOMINAL PRICE OF SEK 3.0 WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* CONVERTIBLES DUE FOR PAYMENT ON JUNE 15, 2027

* CONVERTIBLES CARRY ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF 7% AS OF JUNE 15, 2020 UNTIL JUNE 15, 2027, AND THE INTEREST IS PAID IN FULL AFTER DUE DATE

* TO ENSURE THAT INVESTORS HAVE ACCESS TO LATEST FINANCIALS INFORMATION ON CO, Q1 REPORT TO BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 7, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)