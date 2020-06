June 12 (Reuters) - Pharmanutra SpA:

* OBTAINS TAX RELIEF “PATENT BOX” FROM ITALY’S TAX OFFICE

* TAX BENEFIT FOR 2016-2019 FROM PATENT BOX AMOUNTS TO EUR 3.3 MILLION

* TAX BENEFIT FOR 2016-2019 TO BE ACCOUNTED IN H1 RESULTS