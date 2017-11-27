FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmarise Holdings says mergers between units
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2017 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Pharmarise Holdings says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) - Pharmarise Holdings Corp

* Says its wholly owned Tokyo-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Saitama Ken-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Saitama Ken-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Says its wholly owned Osaka-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Kyoto-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Kyoto-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Mergers effective Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iAfhUZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
