Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pharmarise Holdings Corp :

* Says its top shareholder Toshimichi Ohno will cut stake in co to 1.6 percent from 34.96 percent

* A Tokyo-based firm Big Field, will raise stake in co to 33.36 percent from 0 percent, and to be the biggest shareholder

* Shareholding structure changes will be effective on Jan. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hJCZUb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)