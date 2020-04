April 28 (Reuters) - Pharmasimple SA:

* STRONG DEMAND FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION PRODUCTS

* THIS OPERATION WILL GENERATE A VERY SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL TURNOVER FOR PHARMASIMPLE

* NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR BELGIUM TO SOURCE OXYGENATORS AND FFP2 PROTECTIVE MASKS DIRECTLY FROM CHINA

* HAS DECIDED TO ACCELERATE ITS SUPPLIES BY CHARTERING AN ENTIRE AIRLINER, RECONFIGURED FOR THE OCCASION AS A CARGO AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)