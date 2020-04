April 17 (Reuters) - Pharmaust Ltd:

* PHARMAUST LTD - ENTERED INTO A MATERIALS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH WALTER AND ELIZA HALL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH IN MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

* PHARMAUST - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE BOTH MONEPANTEL AND MONEPANTEL SULFONE TO WEHI TO STUDY THEIR EFFECTS ON COVID-19 INFECTIVITY IN VITRO

* PHARMAUST LTD - UNDER DEAL, CO WILL OWN ALL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RESULTS & RIGHTS GENERATED FROM STUDIES