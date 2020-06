June 4 (Reuters) - Pharmaust Ltd:

* BASED UPON PRELIMINARY EXPERIMENTS MONEPANTEL TREATMENT REDUCES SARS-COV-2 CELL-TO-CELL INFECTIVITY IN TISSUE CULTURE

* BASED UPON PRELIMINARY EXPERIMENTS MONEPANTEL TREATMENT REDUCES SARS-COV-2 VIRUS REPLICATION IN TISSUE CULTURE

* PLANS FURTHER VALIDATION OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* FILING PATENT APPLICATION SPECIFICALLY COVERING MONEPANTEL IN TREATMENT OF COVID-19