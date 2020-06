June 24 (Reuters) - Pharmaust Ltd:

* MONEPANTEL & MONEPANTEL SULFONE TREATMENT BOTH REDUCE SARS-COV-2 CELL-TO-CELL INFECTIVITY IN CELL CULTURE

* VIRUS INFECTIVITY WAS SUPRESSED BY APPROXIMATELY 95% IN CELL CULTURE IN TESTS

* QUANTITIES OF MONEPANTEL REQUIRED TO INHIBIT COVID-19 VIRUS INFECTIVITY WERE IN CLINICALLY ACCEPTABLE RANGE