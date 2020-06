June 18 (Reuters) - Pharmaust Ltd:

* MONEPANTEL, MONEPANTEL SULFONE TREATMENT REDUCE COVID-19 CELL-TO-CELL INFECTIVITY IN CELL CULTURE

* REPEAT PRELIMINARY EXPERIMENT DATA SHOWS SUPPRESSION OF VIRUS INFECTIVITY BY ABOUT 95% IN CELL CULTURE BY MONEPANTEL, MONEPANTEL