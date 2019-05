May 24 (Reuters) - Pharmena SA:

* LAUNCHES SALES OF MENAVITIN VITAL AND MENAVITIN ENDOTELIO DIET SUPPLEMENTS IN POLAND

* SAID LAUNCH IS ONE OF CO’S STRATEGY ELEMENTS TO DISTRIBUTE DIET SUPPLEMENTS CONTAINING 1-MNA PARTICLE IN EUROPEAN MARKETS

* IN FORTHCOMING MONTHS CO PLANS LAUNCHING SALES OF SAID SUPPLEMENTS IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)