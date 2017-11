Nov 9 (Reuters) - PharMerica Corp:

* PharMerica reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $595.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $602.4 million

* PharMerica - ‍in light of agreement with KKR & Walgreens Boots Alliance, co does not intend to hold earnings conference calls during pendency of transaction​