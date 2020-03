March 11 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING CFO TO STEP DOWN

* ROBIN WRIGHT, HAS DECIDED (FOR FAMILY REASONS) NOT TO PUT HIMSELF UP FOR RE-ELECTION AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND THUS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PROCESS OF FINDING A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER HAS BEEN INITIATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)