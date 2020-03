March 23 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING ENTERS EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MIDKAP-INDEX (AMX)

* DESPITE UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19, FOR NOW, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY ISSUES WITH REGARDS TO CONTINUOUS SUPPLY OF RUCONEST AND WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM PROSPECTS OF BUSINESS