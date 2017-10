BRIEF-Pharming Group announces cashless warrant exercises and conversions of its ordinary bonds into shares

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* ANNOUNCES CASHLESS WARRANT EXERCISES AND CONVERSIONS OF ITS ORDINARY BONDS INTO SHARES

* AS RESULT OF THESE CONVERSIONS, TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF ORDINARY BONDS HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM EUR 11.8 MILLION TO EUR 11.6 MILLION

* 15,587,579 SHARES RECOVERED THROUGH CASHLESS EXERCISE REPRESENT 3% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AND THEREFORE 3% LOWER DILUTION OF SHAREHOLDERS IN FUTURE

* REMAINING SHARES REPRESENTED BY OUTSTANDING WARRANTS NOW REDUCED TO 50,470,886, WHICH REPRESENTS LESS THAN 10% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

* NUMBER OF WARRANTS EXERCISABLE HAS BEEN REDUCED BY 27,042,254 IN TOTAL DUE TO CASHLESS EXERCISES

* NET RESULT IS A REDUCTION OF FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)