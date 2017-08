BRIEF-Pharming group announces completion of replacement of its 100 million dollars bridge finance

July 21 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS COMPLETED REPLACEMENT OF ITS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED US$100 MILLION BRIDGE FINANCE WITH ORBIMED ADVISORS

* REPLACEMENT IS A US$100 MILLION PERMANENT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH ORBIMED ADVISORS.

* MATURITY DATE OF FULL LOAN JULY 2021 UNDER UNCHANGED TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS DESCRIBED BELOW.

* Bond Conversion Price of Eur 0.289

* WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO MAKE REPAYMENTS OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS OF ALMOST EUR 3 MILLION PER MONTH IN CASH (OR IN SHARES AT A DISCOUNT)

* WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO MAKE REPAYMENTS OF ALMOST EUR 1 MILLION PER MONTH ON SENIOR DEBT FROM DEC THIS YEAR UNTIL SEPT OF NEXT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)