Oct 2 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM PAEDIATRIC CLINICAL TRIAL WITH RUCONEST®

* ‍MEDIAN TIME TO ONSET OF RELIEF WAS 60 MINUTES​

* ‍MEDIAN TIME TO MINIMAL SYMPTOMS WAS 122 MINUTES​

* ‍ONLY 3/73 (4%) ATTACKS WERE TREATED WITH A SECOND DOSE OF RUCONEST®.​

* ‍RUCONEST® WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY​

* ‍NO PATIENTS WITHDREW FROM STUDY DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS.​

* ‍STUDY REPORTED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL RELIEF OF SYMPTOMS​