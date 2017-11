Nov 27 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO FDA FOR RUCONEST® FOR PROPHYLAXIS OF HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA ATTACKS

* ‍TWO STUDIES ENROLLED A TOTAL OF 56 PATIENTS AND SHOWED CONSISTENT EFFICACY AND SAFETY RESULTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)