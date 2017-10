Sept 18 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SAS:

* ‍AMENDS PROTOCOL OF INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS OF PXT3003 FOR CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH DISEASE TYPE 1A​

* ‍AMENDMENT TO ADDRESS A STABILITY ISSUE IN HIGH DOSE FORMULATION OF PXT3003​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)