BRIEF-Pharnext Announces Capital Increase Of Around 7.7 Million Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - Pharnext SA:

* PHARNEXT ANNOUNCES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 7.7 MILLION BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ISSUE OF 1,799,061 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO EACH OF WHICH A SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANT IS ATTACHED

* THE ISSUE PRICE OF AN ABSA IS 4.28 EUROS EACH, INCLUDING THE ISSUE PREMIUM

* PROCEEDS WILL PROVIDE COMPANY WITH ADDITIONAL RESOURCES FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES NEXT YEAR, INCLUDING FINALIZATION OF PROTOCOL OF PHASE 3 STUDY AND MEETING OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS NECESSARY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PXT3003

* FOLLOWING THE ISSUE OF THE ABSAS, THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO € 170,303.28, I.E. 17,030,328 ORDINARY SHARE