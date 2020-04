BRIEF-Pharnext Announces Partnership To Evaluate Drugs For Potential Use Against COVID-19

April 22 (Reuters) - Pharnext SA:

* PHARNEXT AND THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE MÉDITERRANÉE INFECTION ANNOUNCE A JOINT EFFORT TO EVALUATE REPURPOSED DRUGS FOR POTENTIAL USE AGAINST THE COVID-19 VIRUS

* JOINT ACTIVITIES WILL FOCUS ON RAPIDLY TESTING ALREADY APPROVED DRUGS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED AS POTENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR FIGHTING COVID-19

* TESTING WILL BE PERFORMED BY UHI MÉDITERRANÉE INFECTION IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES AND WILL BUILD UPON GROUNDBREAKING WORK OF THIS INSTITUTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)