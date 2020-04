BRIEF-Pharnext FY Net Loss Widens To 23.3 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - Pharnext SA:

* PHARNEXT REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR-END 2019

* AS OF DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE, PHARNEXT COLLECTED TOTAL PROCEEDS OF EUR 4,828,692 FROM EQUITY LINE EXECUTED BY KEPLER CHEUVREUX SINCE MARCH 31

* NET CHANGE IN CASH WITHIN 2019 YEAR ENDED DECREASED BY -EUR 6.5 MILLION AND FINANCIAL DEBT DECREASED BY EUR 26 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS EUR 23.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 21.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 16.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 16.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 20.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO