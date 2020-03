March 23 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SA:

* PHARNEXT ANNOUNCES IDENTIFICATION OF A LARGE SET OF FREQUENTLY PRESCRIBED DRUGS TO BE REPURPOSED FOR FIGHTING COVID-19, USING ITS PLEOTHERAPY PLATFORM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: A NOVEL STRATEGY TO RAPIDLY REPOSITION DRUGS USING EXISTING COVID-19 CLINICAL DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)