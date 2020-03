BRIEF-Pharnext Says PXT3003 For Treatment Of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A Granted PIM Designation

March 18 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SA:

* PHARNEXT ANNOUNCES PXT3003 FOR TREATMENT OF CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH DISEASE TYPE 1AHAS BEEN GRANTED PIM DESIGNATION BY UK MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY

* PIM DESIGNATION IS EARLY INDICATION THAT MEDICINAL PRODUCT IS PROMISING CANDIDATE FOR EARLY ACCESS TO MEDICINES SCHEME (EAMS) IN TREATMENT, DIAGNOSIS OR PREVENTION OF LIFE-THREATENING OR SERIOUSLY DEBILITATING CONDITIONS WITH UNMET NEED

* WE LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUING OUR DISCUSSIONS WITH U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO ADVANCE THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)